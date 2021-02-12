Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in honor of former Wisconsin Fire Inspector David Jerald Tomlinson of the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department, who died of complications from COVID-19 contracted in the line of duty.

Indiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, and ending at sunset Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in honor of former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

