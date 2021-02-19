 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 19, 2021

Feb. 19, 2021

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in honor of Sergeant Richard "Paul" Brown II of the Fresno Police Department, who died from COVID-19 complications.

Vermont: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 and on the 19th of every month, in honor of all Vermonters who have died because of COVID-19.

Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday Feb. 19, 2021, and on the 19th of every month, in honor of all Minnesota resident who have died because of COVID-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News