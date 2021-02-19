California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in honor of Sergeant Richard "Paul" Brown II of the Fresno Police Department, who died from COVID-19 complications.

Vermont: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 and on the 19th of every month, in honor of all Vermonters who have died because of COVID-19.

Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday Feb. 19, 2021, and on the 19th of every month, in honor of all Minnesota resident who have died because of COVID-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

