California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in honor of Sergeant Richard "Paul" Brown II of the Fresno Police Department, who died from COVID-19 complications.
Vermont: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 and on the 19th of every month, in honor of all Vermonters who have died because of COVID-19.
Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday Feb. 19, 2021, and on the 19th of every month, in honor of all Minnesota resident who have died because of COVID-19.
