Maryland: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in honor of Civil Rights Heroes Day.
Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in the city of Akron will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in honor of Akron Police Officer Edward Stewart, who died of complications from COVID-19 contracted in the line of duty.
Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities across Ellis, Navarro and Tarrant counties, will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in honor of U.S. Representative Ronald Jack Wright.
