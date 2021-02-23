National: The President ordered all U.S. flags to half-staff across the United States, along with all state and other flags flying where the U.S. flag is hoisted beginning Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, and ending at sunset Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in honor of the 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19.

New Jersey: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public/government facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in honor of New Jersey State Senator Gerry Cardinale.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

