National: The President ordered all U.S. flags to half-staff across the United States, along with all state and other flags flying where the U.S. flag is hoisted beginning Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, and ending at sunset Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in honor of the 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19.

Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags (concurrent with the national order) at public facilities at the Pasco County Courthouse in New Port Richey and the Pinellas County Courthouse in St. Petersburg and the State Capitol in Tallahassee, will fly at half-staff Tuesday Feb. 23, 2021, in honor of Pinellsa County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael Magli.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

