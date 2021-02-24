Feb. 24, 2021 updated

National: The President ordered all U.S. flags to half-staff across the United States, along with all state and other flags flying where the U.S. flag is hoisted beginning Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, and ending at sunset Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in honor of the 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19.

Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags stop the Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, the Rhodes State Officer Tower and across Highland County will fly at half-staff beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, and ending at sunset on the date of his interment (TBD), in honor of Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore, who died in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

