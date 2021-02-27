Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth (state) flags in Snyder County will fly at half-staff until Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 in honor of firefighter Phillip C. Ginter of the Rescue Hose Company of Beavertown, who died in the line of duty.
Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at the state Capitol and at all state Veterans' facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in honor of former Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Director Roy C. McGinnis.
California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in honor of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Motorcycle Deputy Thomas J. Albanese, who was killed in a line of duty motorcycle accident.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.