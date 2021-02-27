Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth (state) flags in Snyder County will fly at half-staff until Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 in honor of firefighter Phillip C. Ginter of the Rescue Hose Company of Beavertown, who died in the line of duty.

Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at the state Capitol and at all state Veterans' facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in honor of former Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Director Roy C. McGinnis.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in honor of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Motorcycle Deputy Thomas J. Albanese, who was killed in a line of duty motorcycle accident.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.