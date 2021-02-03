Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in honor of former Arizona Legislator and former President of the Navajo Nation, Albert Hale, who died recently from COVID-19 complications.

Navajo Nation: AS ordered by the Navajo Nation President, all flags at nation facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, and ending at sunset Saturday Feb. 6, 2021, in honor of former Arizona Legislator and former President of the Navajo Nation, Albert Hale, who died recently from COVID-19 complications.

