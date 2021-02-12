Oklahoma: As ordered by the Governor, all flags on state property will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in honor of Waynoka Firefighters Chief Lonnie Leroy Bolar and Tayler Wade Bradford, who died in the line of duty.

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in honor of Massachusetts Air National Guard Sergeant Christopher Murdock Delano.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, and Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in honor of Los Angeles County Police Department Officer Philip Sudario and Sergeant Patricia Guillen, who died of COVIS-19 complications.

New Mexico: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, and ending at sunset Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in honor of New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott, who was killed in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

