Louisiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in honor of former Louisiana State Senator Michael Hanley O'Keefe.

Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in honor of the more than 4,000 Kansas lives lost and families left behind because of COVID-19.

Colorado: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in honor of FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, who was killed in the line of duty.

Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol and the Broward County Courthouse in Ft. Lauderdale and the City Hall of Parkland will fly at half-staff Saturday Feb. 6, 2021, in honor of FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, who was killed in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

