Washington, D.C. and the White House: The U.S. flag atop the White House and the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., will fly at half-staff beginning Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, and ending on a date to be determined, in honor of U.S. Representative Ron Wright, of Texas.
Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, and ending at sunrise Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in honor of U.S. Representative Ronald Jack Wright.
