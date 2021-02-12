 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021

Washington, D.C. and the White House: The U.S. flag atop the White House and the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., will fly at half-staff beginning Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, and ending on a date to be determined, in honor of U.S. Representative Ron Wright, of Texas.

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, and ending at sunrise Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in honor of U.S. Representative Ronald Jack Wright.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

