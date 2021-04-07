Feb. 9, 2019: AD Dave Heeke affirms his support for Arizona Wildcats coach Sean Miller after firing assistant coach

Arizona Wildcats assistant coach Mark Phelps was fired by the university after ESPN reported that Phelps was involved in an NCAA issue regarding the academic records of former UA commit Shareef O’Neal.

UA athletic director Dave Heeke called an impromptu press conference during halftime of Arizona's home basketball game against Washington State on Feb. 9 to affirm he plans to keep Miller as the team's head coach.

“We’re fully supportive of the coaching staff, the leadership of the basketball program,” Heeke said. “We’re supporting, as I have said before, we support Coach Miller. Those things that have been said to the contrary to that are not true.”

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

