Feb. 9, 2019: AD Dave Heeke affirms his support for Arizona Wildcats coach Sean Miller after firing assistant coach

Arizona Wildcats athletic director Dave Heeke addresses the media at halftime of the UA-WSU game at McKale Center on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, concerning the school's move to fire assistant Mark Phelps and its support of Sean Miller.

Arizona Wildcats assistant coach Mark Phelps was fired by the university after ESPN reported that Phelps was involved in an NCAA issue regarding the academic records of former UA commit Shareef O’Neal.

UA athletic director Dave Heeke called an impromptu press conference during halftime of Arizona's home basketball game against Washington State on Feb. 9 to affirm he plans to keep Miller as the team's head coach. 

“We’re fully supportive of the coaching staff, the leadership of the basketball program,” Heeke said. “We’re supporting, as I have said before, we support Coach Miller. Those things that have been said to the contrary to that are not true.”

