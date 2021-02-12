 Skip to main content
Feb. 9, 2021

Mississippi: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government/public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in honor of Hancock County Sheriff's Office Deputy Lieutenant Michael Boutte, who was killed in the line of duty.

Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, and ending at sunset, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in honor of Lindsay Overbay who was killed and four others wounded in a shooting at an Allina Health Clinic.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

