Mississippi: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government/public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in honor of Hancock County Sheriff's Office Deputy Lieutenant Michael Boutte, who was killed in the line of duty.

Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, and ending at sunset, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in honor of Lindsay Overbay who was killed and four others wounded in a shooting at an Allina Health Clinic.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.