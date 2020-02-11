Feb. 14, 1912: Arizona becomes a state

"TO MY VALENTINE" ─ STATEHOOD
DRINK A TOAST TO THE STATE FAIREST OF ALL ─ ARIZONA
This Is the Day We Celebrate. Statehood Comes on Golden Anniversary of Forming of Territory. Governor-elect at Capital
MOVING PICTURES OF SIGNING ORDER
Washington Also Prepares Unusual Feature for Issuing of Proclamation. Bisbee Plans Holiday. Grand Ball Ready
Associated Press Reports.
PHOENIX, Ariz., Feb. 13. ─ The Admission Day committee passed a resolution this evening asking the Associated Press to invite the world to drink a toast to the admission of Arizona, on Wednesday evening at 8 o'clock, Mountain time.
Moving Pictures.
WASHINGTON, D. C., Feb. 13. ─ For the first time in the history of the White House, moving pictures of an event of national importance will be taken tomorrow when President Taft signs the proclamation admitting Arizona to statehood.
Pictures will be taken by an employe of the treasury department and presented to the president.
Another set may be made as part of the official records.
Bisbee Booms.
BISBEE, Ariz., Feb. 13. ─ Upon the announcement of the signing of the statehood proclamation, tomorrow, by President Taft, 48 sticks of dynamite will be exploded in the pocket of the Copper Queen mountain.
The day has been declared a holiday and will be given over to speechmaking and sports.
Phoenix Is Ready.
PHOENIX, Ariz., Feb. 13. ─ All is in readiness for the inauguration of Arizona's first governor at noon tomorrow. Governor-elect Hunt, his wife, and daughter, Virginia, arrived here today. At noon tomorrow Hunt will walk to the capitol and take the oath, administered by Chief Justice Edward Kent.
Contrary to his wishes, the committee arranged for a big military and civic parade in the afternoon, and the firing of a salute of 48 guns at 2 o'clock.
In the evening a reception and banquet will be tendered at a hotel, after which the inaugural ball will be held in the streets.
Everybody in Arizona is invited to attend the ball.
