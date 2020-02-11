Feb. 14, 1912: Arizona becomes a state

"TO MY VALENTINE" ─ STATEHOOD

DRINK A TOAST TO THE STATE FAIREST OF ALL ─ ARIZONA

This Is the Day We Celebrate. Statehood Comes on Golden Anniversary of Forming of Territory. Governor-elect at Capital

MOVING PICTURES OF SIGNING ORDER

Washington Also Prepares Unusual Feature for Issuing of Proclamation. Bisbee Plans Holiday. Grand Ball Ready

Associated Press Reports.

PHOENIX, Ariz., Feb. 13. ─ The Admission Day committee passed a resolution this evening asking the Associated Press to invite the world to drink a toast to the admission of Arizona, on Wednesday evening at 8 o'clock, Mountain time.

Moving Pictures.

WASHINGTON, D. C., Feb. 13. ─ For the first time in the history of the White House, moving pictures of an event of national importance will be taken tomorrow when President Taft signs the proclamation admitting Arizona to statehood.