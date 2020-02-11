Feb. 21, 1930: Eva Dugan hangs

At 4 o'clock this morning the twelve reporters present were taken to Mrs. Dugan's cell. They found her outwardly calm. She shook hands with each of them and seemed to bear no resentment toward any. Her handshake was firm with no sign of a tremble, but there was noticeable a slight quaver in her voice.

She avoided making direct answers to any questions put to her, but repeated that she would walk to the gallows without assistance provided some one went with her. She displayed no emotion whatever, appearing to be unconcerned, saying goodbyes to the ones with whom she was acquainted in the same way she would say it if she were going away on a short journey.

EVA DUGAN CALM IN FINAL HOURS

Plays Cards with Companions; Caresses Letter From Her Daughter

STATE PRISON, FLORENCE, Ariz., Feb. 21.—(AP)—Mrs. Eva Dugan — sentenced to pay with her life on the gallows for the murder of A. J. Mathis within a few hours — was the calmest person in the prison this morning.