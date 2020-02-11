Feb. 21, 1925: First Tucson rodeo

VISITORS CROWD HOTELS FOR OPENING OF RODEO
Three Day Festival to Begin With Parade of Cowboys and Citizens
Indians in Native Regalia and Mounted Police to Add Color to Pageant Preceding La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros.
With a crash of martial music from two military bands, the tramp of horses' feet and the colorful stream of cowboys, cowgirls and Indians, the Fiesta de los Vaqueros, Tucson's first annual rodeo will open this morning when the parade starts on West Congress street at 10:30 o'clock.
Contestants and visitors from all parts of the country are filling the hotels and rooming houses of the city to capacity, and more cars are arriving each hour, bringing people who are either taking part, or wishing to see the rodeo at Santa Catalina field.
Under the charge of the parade committee, with Cleon Sellers, president of the Tucson Rotary club as chairman, the parade will be formed on west Congress street near the E. P. & S. W. station in the following order:
Section 1
Paul Cloke in charge.
Will form on North Main street, facing West Congress street, line up will be as follows:
1. Major Nuestatter.
2. Two mounted riders carrying American flags.
3. 25th U. S. Infantry band.
4. Marshall, Walter Bailey.
5. Chief of Police Dyer.
6. Mounted Police.
7. Mounted Polo players.
8. Mounted Girl riders from University.
All mounted riders are asked to ride two abreast, and maintain a distance of about five horse lengths in rear of preceding rider.
Section 2
C. J. Sellers in charge.
Will form on West Congress street west of Main street.
1. 10th Cavalry band.
2. Mounted Cowboys, Cowgirls, Trick ropers and Clowns.
3. Mounted Navajo Indians.
4. Mounted Indians.
All mounted riders are asked to ride two abreast, and maintain a distance of about five horse lengths in rear of preceding rider.
Section 3
Dr. Victor Gore in charge.
Will form in front of the El Paso and Southwestern passenger station facing West Congress street. The stage coach will face directly on West Congress, and others will fall in behind coach. Five minutes before parade starts the stage coach and all others forming section 3 will close up on section 2. In the event that Section 2 extends beyond the West entrance of Southwestern grounds, section 3 will hold their places until section 2 clears this intersection. All riders will ride two abreast same distance apart as all other. In case there are unmounted contestants they will walk two abreast about 20 feet apart.
Section 4
Edward Vander Vries in charge.
All automobiles will form in front of the El Paso and Southwestern freight depot facing Granada street. After parade start, section 4 will fall in behind section 3, that is after section clears Granada street.
A safe distance should be maintained between motor cars, and distance will be left to those in charge of motor section as they are better informed as to distance required.
Many Prizes Offered
Following the street parade, the judges , who with the Board of Governors of the Polo Association and Mayor John E. White, will review the spectacle from a reviewing stand in front of the Consolidated National bank, where the judges will make the choice of winners of the cash and merchandise prizes which have been put up for the entrants of the parade.
