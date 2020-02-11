Feb. 21, 1925: First Tucson rodeo

Section 3

Dr. Victor Gore in charge.

Will form in front of the El Paso and Southwestern passenger station facing West Congress street. The stage coach will face directly on West Congress, and others will fall in behind coach. Five minutes before parade starts the stage coach and all others forming section 3 will close up on section 2. In the event that Section 2 extends beyond the West entrance of Southwestern grounds, section 3 will hold their places until section 2 clears this intersection. All riders will ride two abreast same distance apart as all other. In case there are unmounted contestants they will walk two abreast about 20 feet apart.

Section 4

Edward Vander Vries in charge.

All automobiles will form in front of the El Paso and Southwestern freight depot facing Granada street. After parade start, section 4 will fall in behind section 3, that is after section clears Granada street.

A safe distance should be maintained between motor cars, and distance will be left to those in charge of motor section as they are better informed as to distance required.

Many Prizes Offered

Following the street parade, the judges , who with the Board of Governors of the Polo Association and Mayor John E. White, will review the spectacle from a reviewing stand in front of the Consolidated National bank, where the judges will make the choice of winners of the cash and merchandise prizes which have been put up for the entrants of the parade.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

