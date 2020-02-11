Feb. 8, 1984: First untethered space walk

Untethered astronauts take 'big leap' in space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) ─ Two American astronauts left the safety of their shuttle yesterday and flew unrestrained for the first time, adding another milestone to man's conquest of space. Said the first man out to the second: "Go enjoy it; have a ball."

First Bruce McCandless, and then Robert Stewart, unhooked their lifelines and slowly rose up and away from the space shuttle Challenger, carried by a $10 million jet-powered backpack to a distance greater than the length of a football field.

"McCandless and his Manned Maneuvering Unit comprise a spacecraft of their own," said Mission Control.

Although they had no sensation of speed, the astronauts were traveling 4.8 miles a second as they zipped over the spinning Earth below. They'll do it again tomorrow.

McCandless, who has spent more than a decade preparing for his historic but brief flight, happily parodied Neil Armstrong's words upon becoming the first man to step on the moon in 1969.