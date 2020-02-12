Feb. 8, 1984, front page: First untethered space walk

Untethered astronauts take 'big leap' in space
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) ─ Two American astronauts left the safety of their shuttle yesterday and flew unrestrained for the first time, adding another milestone to man's conquest of space. Said the first man out to the second: "Go enjoy it; have a ball."
First Bruce McCandless, and then Robert Stewart, unhooked their lifelines and slowly rose up and away from the space shuttle Challenger, carried by a $10 million jet-powered backpack to a distance greater than the length of a football field.
"McCandless and his Manned Maneuvering Unit comprise a spacecraft of their own," said Mission Control.
Although they had no sensation of speed, the astronauts were traveling 4.8 miles a second as they zipped over the spinning Earth below. They'll do it again tomorrow.
McCandless, who has spent more than a decade preparing for his historic but brief flight, happily parodied Neil Armstrong's words upon becoming the first man to step on the moon in 1969.
Said McCandless: "That may have been one small step for Neil, but it's a heck of a big leap for me."
Never before in 59 spacewalks ─ 46 American and 13 Soviet ─ had a man ventured out without a lifeline. Yesterday's exercise was a rehearsal for the next shuttle flight when other spacewalkers will try to retrieve an ailing satellite, bring it into the cargo bay for repair and release it to orbit again.
Unfortunately, that procedure won't be possible for the two communications satellites launched in this 10th space shuttle flight. The satellites, launched for Western Union and Indonesia, are in a useless low orbit. They were intended for high orbit and lack fixtures for retrieval.
When the spacewalkers re-entered the Challenger, Mission Control congratulated them on a super job.
"It was a real thrill," said McCandless in an aw-shucks voice. "A real honor to be up there."
