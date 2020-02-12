Feb. 21, 1962, front page: John Glenn goes into orbit

This in turn produced a lot of big splashy generalizations that somehow we had lost our way and had to find wholly new policies to deal with our problems at home and abroad.

Even the American character, it was said, had changed. The old faiths and the old silent types with their plain wives and their beer and baseball were out of fashion, and then along came these matter-of-fact, uncomplicated, almost old-fashioned characters who paid more attention to outer space than to inner tensions and made the country begin to think again.

This surely is what John Glenn did Tuesday. There was nothing fancy about him; just that flat middle-western voice giving the facts, and saying he felt "real fine," and the view was "tremendous" and the coast of Africa was coming up on the left, and boy the American shoreline sure looked wonderful.

This was the kind of talk you might hear from the nice man next door, which is about what most of these astronauts have turned out to be, even after they hit Harry Luce's jackpot. And the interesting thing about this is that the space project is full of this kind of American.