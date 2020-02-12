Feb. 16, 1961, front page: U.S. Figure skating team killed in plane crash

It was the worst air disaster ever suffered by Sabena and the first time that any passengers had been killed in a Boeing 707 accident. The last serious accident for Sabena occurred May 18, 1958, when a DC7C crashed at Casablanca, killing 56 passengers and nine crew members.

The four-engined jet came in sight of the skyscraper tower of Brussels National Airport Wednesday morning shortly before 10 a.m. in a cloudless sky. It had apparently had an uneventful flight from New York, where it left at 7:30 p.m. New York time Tuesday night. It would have landed at once except that another plane was moving along the runway to take off, according to an airport official.

Something happened aboard the plane in the next few minutes. Persons in the little farming hamlet of Berg, northeast of Brussels, saw the airliner turning overhead at about 600 feet altitude. It was also being watched by officials at the airport control tower using field glasses.

"At 10:05 a.m. it fell like a bomb," one airport official said later. Men and women in Berg gave similar accounts. A farmer named Verhoeven said, "It fell like a stone."

Wednesday night William de Swarte, director general of Sabena, expressed the opinion that "something must have gone wrong with the controls of the plane." He said that the only alternative to this explanation could be that the two experienced pilots had suddenly lost consciousness at the same time, which he considered impossible.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.