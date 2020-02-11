Feb. 6, 1917: Immigration Act passed

"IF CAP FITS LET JAPS WEAR IT"

Senator Reed communicated information from the state department to the effect that the Japanese embassy had called attention to language in the bill providing that no aliens "now in any way" excluded from the country would in the future be permitted to enter the United States. He said the criticism was based on their belief that this language wrote into law the Root-Takahira gentlemen's passport agreement against the entry of Japanese laborers.

Senator Lodge of Massachusetts, ranking Republican member of the foreign relations committee explained the progress of the provisions to which Japanese objection has been voiced in the various stages of such legislation.

Note: This immigration law included a literacy clause. It barred all immigrants over the age of 16 who were illiterate or could not read 30-40 words of their own language from an ordinary text. Another section, called the "Asiatic barred zone," banned immigrants from much of Asia. There were provisions to allow temporary laborers including agricultural workers from Mexico.

