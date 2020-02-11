Feb. 22, 1965: Malcolm X is killed

A diversion in the rear of the ballroom drew attention from the stage long enough for the assassinations to race down an aisle and pump bullets into Malcolm's chest from three weapons. He had just begun to address his followers, starting, "Brothers and Sisters . . ."

Malcolm's wife, Betty, 37, was nearby. She screamed, "They're killing him ─ they're killing him."

The killers turned around and raced from the second floor ballroom with a mob shouting at their heels, "Kill them ─ don't let them get away."

Outside the hall, quickly converging police grabbed three Negroes, themselves suffering from gunshot wounds. They were hospitalized under guard for questioning.

'I Live Like A Man Who's Already Dead'

By Theodore Jones

NEW YORK ─ "I live like a man who’s already dead," Malcolm X declared last Thursday in a two-hour interview in the Harlem office of his Organization for Afro-American Unity.

"I'm a marked man," he said slowly as he fingered his horn-rimmed glasses and leaned toward his visitor to give emphasis to his words, "it doesn't frighten me for myself as long as I felt they would not hurt my family."