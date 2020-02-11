Feb. 11, 1962: Spy swap with Soviet Union

Abel disappeared behind the Iron Curtain of Communism. He had been serving a 30-year sentence as a spy convicted of stealing military and nuclear secrets from this country and slipping them to the Kremlin.

One other person was involved in what was a two-for-one swap. The United States got back 28-year-old Frederic L. Pryor, who was studying in West Berlin, entered East Berlin last August and vanished. Word seeped into the West weeks later that he, too, was in prison, accused of espionage.

Pryor was released at a different spot on the Berlin border, Checkpoint Charlie. Not until he was free, and reunited with his waiting parents, did the Powers-Abel exchange go through, 12 miles away.

It was 8:52 a.m. Berlin time when it happened. That was 2:52 a.m. in Washington.

Within five minutes, word of the swap reached President Kennedy.

The Chief Executive had slipped up to the living quarters in the White House an hour before to await the flash from Berlin. Until then, he had been attending a gay, black tie, White House dinner dance.

Newsmen routed out of bed by Press Secretary Pierre Salinger got the word of the exchange that had taken place on Berlin's Glienicker bridge.