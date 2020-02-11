Feb. 15, 1929: St. Valentine's Day massacre

Men Are Trapped

Overhead gleamed a powerful electric light to make the work of the firing squad easier. Whether the victims realized they had been trapped by a clever ruse will never be known. There was a word from the leader, and the clatter of machine guns and pistols and the massacre was completed.

A few minutes after, the firing squad, still carrying the pistols and machine guns, sauntered out, climbed into an automobile, stowed the weapons in the rear and drove away. Apparently few persons heard the firing.

A woman told a policeman that some one had been hurt in the garage and he entered to verify this prosaic report.

Six victims he found lying where they fell, feet to the wall, their faces turned to the incandescent light overhead. A seventh victim mortally wounded, was found in another room. He lived for two hours but stoically maintained the gangland code of silence.

The garage conducted as a blind for the Northside liquor running syndicate, resembled a shambles. Blood spattered the walls, scores of bullet holes pockmarked the bricks. The victims killed by their merciless executioners without having a chance at escape, sprawled grotesquely on the floor, the hats of some of them still at the same cocky angle affected by gangsters and hoodlums.