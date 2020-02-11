Feb. 27, 1993: World Trade Center bombed

Blast rocks World Trade Center, killing 5

600 are injured in apparent car bombing; thousands in 2 towers flee fires, smoke

By Robert D. McFadden

© 1993 The New York Times

NEW YORK ─ An explosion apparently caused by a car bomb in an underground garage shook the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan with the force of a small earthquake shortly after noon yesterday, collapsing walls and floors, igniting fires and plunging the city's largest building complex into a maelstrom of smoke, darkness and fearful chaos.

Police said the blast killed at least five people and injured at least 600 others. Most suffered smoke inhalation or minor burns, but dozens had cuts, bruises, broken bones or serious burns. Police said about 275 victims were treated at hospitals and the rest by rescue and medical crews at the scene.