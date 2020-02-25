February 23, 2020

Flint, Michigan: All flags atop City Hall in Flint will fly at half-staff until sunset Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in honor of Richard Dicks Sr., the first Flint "Super Chief," Chief of Police and Fire Department.
Maryland: All flags in Charles County will fly at half-staff until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Charles County Government employee and North Point student Bradley A. Brown.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com