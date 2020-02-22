February 22, 2020

Texas: By order of the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in honor of Sergeant First Class Javier Gutierrez, who lost his life during an attack in Afghanistan.

Indiana: By order of the Governor, all flags across Hancock County will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in honor of former state representative Nicholas Gulling.

