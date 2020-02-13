February 13, 2020

Florida: By order of the Governor, all flags at the Florida State Capitol, Bradenton City Hall, Sarasota County building and all Florida Highway Patrol buildings will fly at half-staff Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in honor of Florida State Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com