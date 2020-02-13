You are the owner of this article.
February 13, 2020

Florida: By order of the Governor, all flags at the Florida State Capitol, Bradenton City Hall, Sarasota County building and all Florida Highway Patrol buildings will fly at half-staff Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in honor of Florida State Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday, Feb. 5.

