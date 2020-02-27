February 27, 2020

Wisconsin: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in memory of the victims of the Molson Coors plant shooting on Feb. 26.

Florida: By order of the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol, the Okaloosa County Courthouse and Fort Walton Beach City Hall will fly at half-staff until sunset Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in honor of former House Representative Jerry Melvin.

Cherokee Nation: All flags across the Cherokee Nation will fly at half-staff until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of former Deputy Chief Joe Grayson.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

