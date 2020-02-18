You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
February 17, 2020

February 17, 2020

North Carolina: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Feb. 18, 2020, in honor of former North Carolina Lt. Governor Robert "Bob" Jordan, who died Sunday.

Colorado: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Feb. 17, 2020, in honor of West Metro Fire & Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Dan Moran, who died of a line of duty related cancer.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News