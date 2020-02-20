February 20, 2020

North Carolina: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in honor of North Carolina House of Representatives member Linda Johnson who died Tuesday.

California: All flags in Porterville and firehouses throughout the state will fly at half-staff until the dates of their interments in honor of Porterville Fire Department Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who died while battling a fire at the Porterville Library Tuesday.

Jacksonville, Florida: All flags at government buildings in Jacksonville will fly at half-staff Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in honor of former Jacksonville Mayor Jake Goldbold.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

