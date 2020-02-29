February 29, 2020

Arizona: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, the date of his interment, in honor of White Mountain Apache Police Officer David Kellywood, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday, Feb. 17.

New Hampshire: By order of the Governor, all flags at all state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, the date of his interment, in honor of Captain Ryan S. Phaneuf of Hudson, N.H., who was killed in a plane crash Monday, Jan. 27, while serving in Afghanistan.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.