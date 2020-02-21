February 21, 2020

California: By order of the Governor, all flags atop the Capitol will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in honor of Porterville Fire Department Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who died while battling a fire at the Porterville Library Tuesday.

New Mexico: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in honor of SFC Antonio Rey Rodriguez, the Las Cruces soldier who was killed in the line of duty in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com.

