February 26, 2020

South Carolina: All flags in Sumter County will fly at half-staff until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Corporal Andrew Gillette, of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

St. Louis, Missouri: All flags atop the St. Louis City Hall will fly at half-staff until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Samuel Moore, the 4th Ward Alderman (City Council member).

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.