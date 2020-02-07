February 7, 2020

Florida: All flags at Florida State Highway Patrol buildings will fly at half-staff until sunset on the date of his interment in honor of Florida State Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Feb. 5, 2020.
New Jersey: All flags in Woodbridge township buildings will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in honor of former Mayor Philip Cerria, who died recently.
Maryland: All flags across Harford County at county buildings will fly at half-staff until sunset Feb. 10, 2020 in honor of Senior Deputy Dailey and Deputy Logsdon, who were killed in the line of duty Feb. 10, 2016.