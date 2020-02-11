North Carolina: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Feb. 16, 2020, in honor of Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, who died while serving his country in Afghanistan.
February 10, 2020
