February 14, 2020

Florida: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day, as a sign of respect for the victims of the shooting at Parkland High School two years ago.

New York: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in honor of Spc. Branden Tyme Kimball, a Fort Drum soldier who died in Afghanistan Feb. 12.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.