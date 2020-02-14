You are the owner of this article.
February 14, 2020

Florida: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day, as a sign of respect for the victims of the shooting at Parkland High School two years ago.

New York: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in honor of Spc. Branden Tyme Kimball, a Fort Drum soldier who died in Afghanistan Feb. 12.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

