February 8, 2020

Wisconsin: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Feb. 8, 2020, as a mark of respect for Firefighter Darrin Jones of the Milwaukee Fire Department who died from a line of duty-related illness Feb. 1, 2020.
West Virginia: By order of the Governor, all flags atop the West Virginia Capitol Complex and state facilities across Logan County will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in remembrance of former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates Ted Ellis.
South Dakota: By order of the Governor, all flags atop the South Dakota State Capitol Complex will fly at half-staff Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in honor of Bernie Christenson, former state leaders and legislator.