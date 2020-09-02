Federico B. Figueroa, Genaro M. Figueroa, Enrique B. Figueroa

Federico B. Figueroa, Genaro M. (Gene) Figueroa and Enrique B. (Henry) Figueroa were born in Benson to parents Enrique C. Figueroa and Rosario Bracamonte. Their father, Enrique C., died at the age of 27. His mother Rosario moved him and brothers to Tucson at an early age. Rosario then married Filiberto Cruz. They gave the boys three sisters. Federico, also known as Freddie, joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. His Basic Training was in San Diego. He was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Bunker Hill. He saw action in the South Pacific Theater. Federico was killed in action during the battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippine Islands when two Kamikaze pilots dove into the Bunker Hill. He was buried at sea. His rank was Seaman 2nd Class. He left no surviving spouse or children. Freddie was survived his mother Rosario and brothers Gene and Henry. Gene joined the U.S. Navy the day after Pearl Harbor was attacked. He was assigned to the USS Neosho a fleet oiler. Gene would fuel ships at sea. He spent time at a Naval Base in Alaska. When discharged, he held the rank of Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class (EMP3). Genaro married Edilia Alvarez. They are survived by his children Frederico M. Figueroa and Viola F. Majuta. Gene is also survived by his third wife Margaret J. Figueroa, their daughter Veronica A. Figueroa. Genaro had three children, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Son Frederico M. Figueroa lives in the San Diego area. Daughters Viola F. Majuta and Veronica A. Figueroa live in Tucson. Henry was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corp in 1943. He was trained to be a radio operator on various aircraft. Henry served in Europe and was stationed in England. He was a member of the 9th Air Force. He was involved in Operation Market Garden. He was on a C-47 when shot down, twice. Henry landed in the English Channel and the 2nd time in a tree in the English countryside at night. When discharged, Henry held the rank of corporal. Henry married Delia Rojas. His eldest son Henry Jr. preceded him in death. His surviving children, Rose Marie F. Ramos, Lorraine F. McDonald and Ronald J. Figueroa gave him 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Ronald is his only surviving child. Ronald lives in Tucson.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
