Feeling God's presence in times of uncertainty

Mark 8:31-38

It is when I am not sure that I feel God the most, said my friend. It is when the path is darkest that I’m sure the light is there. It is when I let go that I receive.

It is when I stop guarding myself from God, when I start trusting God, when I step out in faith, into the night, that I find my way. That I find his way. It is not really my way at all; it is his.

If you would follow me, you must deny your self – you must take up your cross and prepare to die with me; you must follow me beyond the grave to the resurrection.

But! You are the Messiah, the expected King. What is going on here?

It is necessary …

Is it?

Get behind me, Tempter! For your thoughts are not God’s thoughts nor your ways God’s way: if you try to preserve your self you will lose your self, if you lose your self, you will gain life.

It is when I am not sure that I feel God the most. It is when I let go and trust, when there is nothing to turn to, and no light on the way, that I know I am homeward bound.

There is a breath in the midst of the darkness, in the absence a pregnant pause: he is listening; the world is listening, he is present.

It is when I find no purpose inside myself, and no hidden inner resource, that I am most thrown back upon God, who is faithful.

When the promise is impossible, then it is kept. When I no longer try to keep it to myself, I fully receive it.

I am most receptive to God’s leading, when I am least sure of my own. When I am not sure where to go, what to do, where he wants me to go, what he wants me to do, it is then that I feel God the most.

It is when he is absent that I know he is here. It is when I give up my self, preserving my own life, my way, that I find my way, gain my life, and receive my self.

“My Lord God, I have no idea where I am going. I do not see the road ahead of me. I cannot know for certain where it will end. Nor do I really know myself, and the fact that I think that I am following your will does not mean that I am actually doing so. But I believe that the desire to please you does in fact please you. And I hope I have that desire in all that I am doing. I hope that I will never do anything apart from that desire. And I know that if I do this, you will lead me by the right road though I may know nothing about it. Therefore will I trust you always though I may seem to be lost and in the shadow of death. I will not fear, for you are ever with me, and you will never leave me to face my perils alone.”― — Thomas Merton, “Thoughts in Solitude” (1956)

Meet the Priest

The Rev. John Leech is an Episcopal priest, a Benedictine oblate, and a friend of the Iona Community. He has served congregations in northern California and western Washington, and now in Southern Arizona.

