Anyone who follows me (@carriegcecil) or Chuck (@chuckcecil26) on Twitter has seen our three furry family members: Wilbur (yes, for the Wildcat), Daisy May and Zeus, our 140-pound moose adopted from the Humane Society. On Sept. 15, we'll to lace up our sneakers for Step for Pets, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona's first annual stair climb event at Tucson Arena. If you love your pooches as much as we do, please consider climbing the full 1,306 steps — or half — or donating or just cheering on Team Cecil. All the proceeds from Step for Pets directly benefit the pets and programs at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.