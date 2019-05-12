Arizona’s solution to the education funding crisis has been the proliferation of charter schools and magnet programs to better serve high-achieving students.
When you cannot cultivate everyone, at least cultivate the brightest and most talented, right?
In the race to the finish line, look below the surface and you find a host of unintended and potentially devastating consequences.
Many high-achieving schools boast all AP-curriculums that have led them to dominate rankings such as those of U.S. News & World Report, which until recently used the number of AP tests taken and passed as a primary indicator of school strength.
Most also have accelerated curriculums where students may be taking exceptionally advanced courses without the needed maturity and perspective, risking gaps in knowledge and a shaky foundation for future learning. And, although parents may not realize it, these schools are pressure cookers.
The pressure on parents for their kids to attend these high-achieving schools and to have high-achieving students is great. After all, academic success is a primary metric of future success. But the flip side is that many kids will struggle, either because the rigorous curriculum is discordant with their place in development, or because they simply learn and think in a different way.
Enter the overscheduled, overworked teen running as fast as they can just to stay in place. Even academically oriented kids with high intelligence may not thrive in this one-dimensional system of learning and testing.
This struggle fuels increased anxiety, depression, lower self-esteem and may result in gastrointestinal and urinary tract disorders. Learning becomes a soul-crushing and demoralizing game of keeping up, leaving exceptional kids to feel like failures.
Worse yet, it is often hard to pinpoint school as the underlying cause of these consequences. Kids work hard to meet expectations and fit into what is presented as the model of success and a lot of effort is put into convincing kids that this is the only path to success.
As a college professor and scientist, I work with exceptionally bright young minds. After more than a decade at the job, I still find it very hard to predict which students will excel in scientific discovery. I continue to be amazed by the poor correlation between grades and success in scientific research.
While there is no substitute for a certain degree of innate aptitude, the more prevailing common denominator of my most successful students is a combination of curiosity, creativity and work ethic. I worry that, by no fault of their own, students’ curiosity and creativity has been neglected, or worse, dampened, by rigorous, test-focused curriculums.
We need to cultivate in kids a desire to reach for developmentally appropriate challenges, while not overloading them to the point that they drown in them. The myopic focus on accelerated academics comes at a steep price of social and emotional development. The risk of taking our most innately intelligent minds and burning them out before college is too much to pay for high school rankings. What’s worse is that the burnout not be fully realized until the pressure is off.
Scholarship does not come in one form and cannot singularly be measured by AP exams. Time spent nurturing creativity, communication and problem-solving skills will develop scholars with the ability to innovate solutions to future challenges.
School can be an important conduit for self-discovery and excellence — if school excites and engages rather than exhausts. As this school year draws to a close, I hope each teen’s unique gifts and talents will carry them soaring over the finish line.