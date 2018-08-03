Santa Cruz, a two-way standout, was the first Pueblo football player to receive a Division I scholarship, and went to Idaho before lettering at the UA in 1962. Before playing for the Wildcats, Santa Cruz made the Citizen-Gazette All-State team as a linebacker in 1959, and played in the high school All-Star game and earned All-City honors as a running back. The 5-foot-11, 183-pound athlete gained 477 yards on 6.2 yards per carry. He was also an All-State linebacker in 1958, playing a key role during the Warriors co-state championship. As a sophomore, Santa Cruz also made an impact as a kick returner.