FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Presidio District Gastronomy Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Tour includes stops at four locations in the historic Presidio District of Downtown Tucson. 12:30-4 p.m. Oct. 10. $85. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale starting at 5:45 p.m. prior to Bingo. Ages 18 and up to play. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $12. 762-5652. post109.org.
Fall Break! Family Funday at the Farmers Market — Trail Dust Town (Home of Pinnacle Peak), 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Local vendors, live music, petting zoo, face painting, carnival games and rides. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 11. Free entry, some activities have a fee. 882-2157. heirloomfm.org.
Ladies Masquerade Bingo Night IBO Leukemia & Lymphoma Society — The 1925 Bar & Grill Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way. Bingo, door prizes, raffle and cash prizes. Ages 21 and up. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11. $22 in advance, $30 at the door includes 8 games of Bingo, and product specials. 791-4346. paypal.com.
BMX Mongoose Am Jam - Ride with the Pros — Premises Park, 526 E. 17th St. American riders Pat Casey, Kevin Peraza and Nikita Ducarroz, as well as UK riders Greg Illingworth, Ben Wallace, and Cam Peake. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12. Free. 623-7561. premisespark.com.
Butterfield Stagecoach Days — Historic Apache Park, 150 W. Sixth St, Benson. Parade, kids activities, vendors, music and food. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13. Free. 265-8031. bensonchamberaz.org.
2nd Saturdays Downtown — Downtown Tucson, 125 E. Congress St. Local musicians, street performers, artisans and food vendors. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 13. Free. 203-9835. 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com.
Oktoberfest 2019 — Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson, 4831 E. 22nd Street. Meals will be served 5:30-6:30 p.m. for $9 and $10. Brats, sauerkraut, potato salad, coffee and cake. Door prizes and raffle. Call 299-8683 for dinner reservations. 5-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $8. 299-8683.
Silent Auction To Benefit The Community — St. Paul’s UMC’s Billy & Ann Still Life Center, 8051 E. Broadway. Entertainment, early Christmas shopping and an Italian lunch. Proceeds support scholarships for church based programs. noon-4 p.m. Oct. 13. Free. 296-6149. stpaulsumctucson.org.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Chicken fried steak, country gravy on mashed potatoes, coleslaw green beans, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. Meals are served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Tucson VA fall festival and movie night — Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, 3601 S. Sixth Ave. Screening "The Goonies." Food, popcorn and drinks provided while supplies last. Bring blankets and chairs. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 629-1819. facebook.com.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
Teen Leaders Against Hunger — Las Milpitas Community Farm, 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane. Volunteers will learn about hunger, poverty, advocacy, and gain leadership experience for college and beyond. Open to all high school students. Lunch is provided. Call or email engage@communityfoodbank.org to register. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Free. 622-0525.
Art after Dark — Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. A special guest from the Southern Arizona arts community that will offer hands-on activities as well as performances or demonstrations. The Museum requires entering adults to be accompanied by kids (under 18) and all children must be supervised by an adult. 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 12. Free. 792-9985. childrensmuseumtucson.org.
Star and Science Festival — Sabino High School, 5000 N. Bowes Road. Stargazing with telescopes and expertise from Tucson Astronomy Association, U of A chemistry magic show and live music. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. Free. 584-7700. sabinohs.tusd1.schooldesk.net.
Archery Days — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. A great introductory class for those that are new to archery. Learn safety and shooting skills. Compound bows and arrows are provided. $3/person plus museum admission. Ages 9 and up. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2, 9 and 16. $13. 629-0100. thewildlifemuseum.org.