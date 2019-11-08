FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Thanksgiving on the Mayflower — Sam's Club, 4701 N. Stone Ave. Collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations to benefit the Community Food Bank. There will be a live broadcast by 94.9 Mix-FM, and a generous match powered by Tucson Electrical Power. 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 14. Free. 622-0525.
Coat Drive - Let's Share the Warmth! — Downtown Tucson Partnership or Tucson Metro Chamber. If you have any new or gently used coats, please consider sharing the warmth by dropping them off at either of our offices now until Dec. 5. Gospel Rescue Mission will help us distribute to adults and children in need of a coat. Donation Drop off locations and times: Downtown Tucson Partnership, 100 N. Stone Ave., Suite 101. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Tucson Metro Chamber, 212 E. Broadway. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays. Through Dec. 5. Free. 268-9030. facebook.com.
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale prior to Bingo 5:45-6-55 p.m. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652. post109.org.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Chicken fried steak, country gravy on mashed potatoes, coleslaw green beans, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. Meals are served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Sweat for Pets: Walk, Run & Roll — Kino Sports Complex - North Stadium, 2805 E Ajo Way. This non-competitive walk, run and roll is filled with music, a kids fun zone, top team prizes, vendor and sponsor booths, food trucks, a beer garden and more. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16. $20. 327-6088, Ext. 174. support.hssaz.org.
The Gaslight Music Hall Classic Car Shows — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Music, food and cars. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16. Free. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Norwegians World Wide-Tucson Chapter open house — Streams of The Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St. Lefse making demonstrations and sale, Rosemaling demonstrations and display, Tucson Scandinavian Folk Dance group and Scandinavian crafts for sale. 2-4:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 884-0375. norse-tucson.org.
Family Volunteer Day — Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 3003 S. Country Club Road. RSVP to volunteer@communityfoodbank.org or call. Ages 6 and up with an adult. 1-3 p.m. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 22. Free. 622-0525.
Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tator tots, dessert and beverage. All meals served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 22. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
KIDS STUFF
The Grinch Kids Night Out — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for kids age 6 and up. Drop off event. Register in advance. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15. $30. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Creative Kid Morning: Pinecone Turkeys — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, #141. All ages welcome, age 2 and under are free. Call to register. 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 16. $10. 389-8197. creativekindshop.com.
Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends and learn leadership skills. 3-4 p.m. Third Saturdays monthly. Nov. 16. Free. 594-5200.