Field goals Dec 5, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Arizona place kicker Lucas Havrisik (43) gestures skywards after hitting a field goal against UCLA in the second quarter of their Pac-12 football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 28, 2019. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star Lucas Havrisik (Jr.): - Made 10 of 17 field goals - Long: 53 yards - Made 37 of 39 extra points Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View All Promotions promotion spotlight Who said it: Belichick or Churchill? promotion spotlight AP QUIZ: What type of Halloween candy are you?