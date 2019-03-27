Arizona's defense finished the 2018 season on a sour note after rival ASU overcame a 19-point deficit in the Territorial Cup game in Tucson.
Even worse, the Wildcats also ended the season ranked No. 92 in FBS in total defense and gave up 432 yards per game and 5.73 per play.
The defense lost both interior defensive linemen PJ Johnson and Dereck Boles, but return Colin Schooler and Tony Fields at linebacker.
Coaching Schooler and Fields will be former safeties coach John Rushing who flipped with defensive coordinator Marcel Yates prior to spring practice.
Last season, Schooler and Fields led the team with 201 tackles combined. Now entering his third season with the program, Fields looks to be one of the key components for Arizona's defense this season along with Schooler.
Fields and Rushing spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice, here's what they had to say.