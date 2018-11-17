Roughly 90 members from Pascua Yaqui Tribe are out here for #TourDeTucson to spread awareness for diabetes. pic.twitter.com/xZ1czfVrkG— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 17, 2018
Roughly 90 members of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe participated Saturday, and at least one tribal member competed in every distance. The riders’ jerseys included a message, “Fighting diabetes one mile at a time,” along with the Pascua Yaqui tribe flag.
Native Americans have a greater chance of developing diabetes than any other racial group in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Pascua Yaqui tribe has created a diabetes prevention program to spread awareness of the risks of developing the disease. For Jose Montana, cycling and riding in El Tour de Tucson was a way to stay healthy. Montana, his son and daughter all participated in the fun ride. They all said they were honored to represent their tribe.
“A lot of us get sick and have health problems, so we’re just trying to put an end to it,” Montana said. “Diabetes has always been in our family and it’s genetic. … I didn’t believe it when I was younger but now that I’m older, I can feel it.”
Members of the tribe ride bi-weekly starting in May. They also set up meetings twice a month, and while it’s organized, there isn’t an official name for the group, “just Pascua Yaqui Tribe looking out for each other.”
Montana said he goes for a 10-mile ride twice a week to stay healthy.