Graduate-level guard Justin Coleman says he watches six or seven hours of video every day, and none of them are on Netflix.
“Not right now,” Coleman says.
Rather, the UA grad transfer guard says he spends all that screen time on basketball video, sent directly to his phone so his “film room” can become anywhere he is.
Even at the breakfast table.
“While I’m eating breakfast, after I read the Bible in the morning, I might sit there and watch an hour and a half of film and watch again after practice,” Coleman said. “I might watch it at the gym or at home.”
At any given moment, Coleman said he might be watching video of a recent UA practice, the past two or three UA games, or the past two or three games of an opponent, sometimes trying to analyze an upcoming zone defense he’ll have to face.
“If I can prepare mentally that’s 90 percent of the game so I just try my best mentally to prepare for the next game,” Coleman said. “In practice the coaches can’t cover everything.
“So while I’m watching film, I might see a clip that will help us on ball-screen defense and I might send it to Ira Lee and say, ‘Hey, Ira, if you do this thing it will help us as well’ or ‘this guy might shoot 20 percent from the 3-point line so you can short close-out inside of long close-out.’ Just the small details helps a lot in games.”
Apparently, he’s not exaggerating.
“Most of the time I walk into his apartment,” backcourt mate Brandon Williams said, “and I would think he’s watching the Pacquiao fight or something — but he’s watching USC against TCU or something like that. That’s when I know he’s an old hat.”