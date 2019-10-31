Well that was quick.
The final week of the high school football regular season is finally here, which means teams across Southern Arizona are fighting for a playoff spots or chances to host postseason games. Others are simply trying end the year on a positive note.
The end of the season is always a fun and emotional week, because for many players, it’s the last chance to play a competitive football game. Players want nothing more than to end their careers with a win — or spoil the hopes of someone else.
A team like Salpointe Catholic, meanwhile, will try to remain undefeated so it can secure a bid in the new Open Division playoff, which features eight of the best teams in Arizona.
The Star’s game of the week is a rematch between Cienega and Ironwood Ridge, which has the 5A Southern Region and most likely a playoff spot on the line.
The Star’s Justin Spears breaks down each matchup around town on Friday night. Each game starts at 7 p.m.; predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.